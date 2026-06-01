Cranley signs one-year extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Cranley, 24, appeared in 10 games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting a 6-4-0 record along with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

The Peterborough, Ontario, native also played in 18 games for the team’s ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades, logging a 14-3-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Overall, Cranley has dressed in a combined 87 games in his AHL and ECHL career, totaling a 40-33-8 record across both leagues.

He was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, No. 163 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.