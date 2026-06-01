Cranley signs one-year extension

cranley_springfield
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed goaltender Will Cranley to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Cranley, 24, appeared in 10 games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, posting a 6-4-0 record along with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. 

The Peterborough, Ontario, native also played in 18 games for the team’s ECHL affiliate, the Florida Everblades, logging a 14-3-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.   

Overall, Cranley has dressed in a combined 87 games in his AHL and ECHL career, totaling a 40-33-8 record across both leagues. 

He was drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, No. 163 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Zimmerman to co-chair United Way of Greater St. Louis community campaign

Suter wins silver medal at World Championship

Snuggerud finishes 5th in Calder Trophy voting

5 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

101 ESPN to broadcast Springfield Thunderbirds playoff games

Summer Sale set for May 30 at Enterprise Center

Springfield pulls off biggest upset in Calder Cup history

Carbonneau, Jiricek join Springfield for postseason

Blues to pick 11th and 15th at NHL Draft

Mondou named to Team Canada staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Holloway signs 5-year contract extension

Holloway wants to stay with Blues long-term

Who will wear the C next for the Blues

Armstrong set to pass GM duties to Steen on July 1

Kyrou undergoes minor knee procedure

NHL Draft Lottery set for May 5

By the Numbers: 2025-26 season

Contracts for Assistant Coaches Julien, Weber not renewed