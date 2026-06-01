Zimmerman to co-chair United Way of Greater St. Louis community campaign

ST. LOUIS, MO – United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) announced that Ryan Davis, Office Managing Partner of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s St. Louis Office, and Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations for the St. Louis Blues, will serve as co-chairs of its 2026 annual community campaign.

“United Way’s long history of helping over 1 million individuals and families overcome everyday challenges throughout the St. Louis region is an inspiring testament to how much they care about helping people, and I am honored to serve alongside Chris Zimmerman in co-chairing the 2026 community campaign,” said Davis. “As their campaign co-chair, I will look to help lead the effort in engaging supporters to raise crucial funds and make a collective impact for our region.”

United Way equips over 150 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources to keep the region’s safety net responsive and resilient. Each year, United Way makes a difference in the lives of over 1 million people in Missouri and Illinois— that’s 1 in 3 people across 16 counties supported by programs, services, and initiatives that help meet their immediate and long-term needs.

At the center of this work are two key community resources, 211 Powered by United Way of Greater St. Louis and the United Way Volunteer Center. 211 is a United Way-funded, 24/7 public referral line designed to connect people to resources and services available near them. And the United Way Volunteer Center (STLVolunteer.org) connects people to causes they care about to help others and has been mobilizing volunteers for nearly a century.

“Throughout my professional career, I’ve regularly been in awe at the ability of sports to unite communities and help them transcend differences or challenges. I get a similar feeling from United Way and their work to build a stronger St. Louis region by helping individuals and families here thrive,” said Zimmerman. “That is why I am honored to serve as campaign co-chair and join the many business and civic leaders who partner with United Way to raise critical funds that strengthen our city and region.”

United Way of Greater St. Louis remains one of the top United Way campaigns in the nation, with local fundraising results exceeding $3 billion over more than 100 years. These dollars fund nonprofits, support people, and help stabilize our communities.

“This is such an exciting time of year for our United Way because through our community campaign, we have an opportunity to support our region in a much greater way, and we are honored to have Ryan and Chris at the forefront of this effort,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We all have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact through this campaign. When we work together around a shared commitment to help others, our neighbors succeed.”

About Ryan Davis

Ryan Davis is Office Managing Partner of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s St. Louis office, the firm’s largest U.S. office, and co-leader of its Sports, Media & Entertainment Group. An active mergers and acquisitions, corporate, and sports attorney, Davis advises public and private companies, business owners and professional sports teams, owners, players and sponsors, with a focus in the financial services and sports and entertainment industries.

He has been recognized by Chambers & Partners USA and The Best Lawyers in America as a leading attorney in sports, corporate, and mergers and acquisitions law.

Additionally, Davis serves on United Way’s Board of Directors, as Chair of the Growth & Planning Committee and on the Board of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, as Vice Chair of the Board of the St. Louis Sports Commission, as a member of the Chairs’ Council of Greater St. Louis and on the Corporate Council of the Missouri Botanical Garden.

About Chris Zimmerman

Chris Zimmerman has served as President and CEO of Business Operations for the St. Louis Blues since 2014, overseeing that strategic vision and business operations for the team, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre.

Zimmerman led the front office as the Blues won their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 after orchestrating the first major renovation of Enterprise Center and the construction of Centene Community Ice Center, a trifecta that has entrenched St. Louis as one of the top markets in the United States for hockey at all levels. St. Louis has also reestablished its place as a premier destination for major sporting events having attracted the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, 2025 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four, 2026 U.S. Figure Skating National Championships, and the 2027 NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championships.

In conjunction with his efforts to expand the organization’s presence in the community and grow the game of hockey, Zimmerman serves on the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Sports Commission, Regional Business Council, CEOs Against Cancer, Blues for Kids, and the Legacy Ice Foundation. Zimmerman has been active in philanthropic interests throughout his time in St. Louis, including work with the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, the United Way and the St. Louis Urban League.

About the United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 150 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 referral line. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.