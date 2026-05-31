Suter wins silver medal at World Championship

Pius Suter and Team Switzerland claimed a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, which was hosted on their home ice.

The event wrapped up on Sunday with Team Finland earning the top spot in the two-week tournament. They prevailed 1-0 in overtime in the tightly-contested gold medal game.

Suter, a native of Zurich, had four points (1g, 3a) and was a +3 in five games. He also represented his home country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

The forward was one of five players from the St. Louis Blues organization to represent their respective countries at this year's World Championship.

Forwards Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway suited up for Team Canada, who finished fourth. Thomas scored both of Canada's goals in the bronze medal game, but the team fell to Norway 3-2 in overtime.

Thomas and Holloway each finished the tournament with six points in 10 games. Thomas had three goals and three assists and was a +5. Holloway four goals and two assists and was a +3.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist and goalie prospect Love Harenstam represented Team Sweden, which was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Switzerland. Sundqvist played in all eight games but left their final matchup midway through due to an injury. Harenstam did not see action in the tournament.