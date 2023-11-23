Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Robert Thomas each scored for St. Louis, Brandon Saad had two assists and Joel Hofer saved all 12 shots faced in relief of Jordan Binnington (eight saves).

Michael Carcone and Nick Bjugstad each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (8-9-2), who lost their third straight. Matias Maccelli had two assists, and Connor Ingram made 18 saves after replacing Karel Vejmelka (seven saves).

“It was a poor defensive effort, a bunch of bad decisions. Score five goals, should be an easy win,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “That's not the first time [for a defensive breakdown this season], but that’s really disappointing.”

Hayes scored the decisive goal on a breakaway.

“They tried to rim the puck, but Torey [Krug] cut it off and when I saw he had full possession, I took off and cheated a little bit and it worked in my favor,” Hayes said. “He found `Saader’ and `Saader’ found me, and it was just a breakaway goal.”

There were no lead changes in the Blues first 17 games of the season before four in the final two periods against the Coyotes.

“There were a lot of momentum swings. I think we battled through adversity, which is good,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We didn’t score on a 5-on-3 [in the third period], but we didn’t break, we stayed with it.”