Dean, Peterson sign one-year extensions

dean_peterson
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forwards Zach Dean and Dylan Peterson to one-year, two-way contract extensions.

Dean, 23, appeared in 36 regular-season games for the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, recording 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and 28 penalty minutes. He also posted three points (two goals, one assist) and 16 penalty minutes in 12 postseason games. Overall, the Grande Prairie, Alberta, native has appeared in 96 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and 54 penalty minutes. He also played in nine regular-season games with the Blues in 2023-24, serving six penalty minutes.  

Dean was drafted by Vegas in the first round, No. 30 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Blues via trade on Feb. 26, 2023.

Peterson, 24, appeared in 57 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds last season, tallying 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) and 85 penalty minutes.  He also collected two points (one goal, one assist) and 19 penalty minutes in 10 postseason games. Overall, the Roseville, California, native has appeared in 112 career AHL regular-season games, recording 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and 167 penalty minutes.  

Peterson was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 86 overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Blues for Kids receives 21K donation from Morgan & Morgan

Koivu joins Blues as European Development Consultant

Cranley signs one-year extension

Zimmerman to co-chair United Way of Greater St. Louis community campaign

Suter wins silver medal at World Championship

Snuggerud finishes 5th in Calder Trophy voting

5 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

101 ESPN to broadcast Springfield Thunderbirds playoff games

Summer Sale set for May 30 at Enterprise Center

Springfield pulls off biggest upset in Calder Cup history

Carbonneau, Jiricek join Springfield for postseason

Blues to pick 11th and 15th at NHL Draft

Mondou named to Team Canada staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Holloway signs 5-year contract extension

Holloway wants to stay with Blues long-term

Who will wear the C next for the Blues

Armstrong set to pass GM duties to Steen on July 1

Kyrou undergoes minor knee procedure