Koivu joins Blues as European Development Consultant

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has named Mikko Koivu as its European development consultant.  

Koivu will work with the Blues’ European players and draftees as part of the player development department.

Koivu, 43, crafted a 16-year NHL career, including 15 seasons with the Minnesota Wild and 11 as team captain.  He totaled 711 points in 1,035 career regular-season games and added 28 points in 59 postseason appearances. 

A native of Turku, Finland, Koivu also had a decorated international career with Team Finland, earning a silver medal at the 2006 Olympics, a bronze medal at the 2010 Olympics, a gold medal at the 2011 World Championship, silver medals at the 2007 and 2016 World Championships and bronze medals at the 2006 and 2008 World Championships.

Koivu retired from the NHL after a brief stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2020-21 season. Since retiring as a player, he has worked as an assistant coach and in player development with TPS in the SM-Liiga.

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