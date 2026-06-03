Blues for Kids receives 21K donation from Morgan & Morgan

The St. Louis Blues continued their partnership with America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan, on the Blues Greatest Assist Program for a third season in 2025-26 and generated another $21,600 for Blues for Kids. For every primary assist recorded during the 2025-26 season, Morgan & Morgan made a $100 donation to Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the Blues.

Over the course of the season, the Blues had 216 primary assists that led to the final donation figure. The program has raised a total of $70,700 over the course of three seasons, with each season's donation being over $20,000.

“We’re proud to join forces with Blues for Kids for the third consecutive year and contribute to the amazing work they do to support the well-being of children and families throughout the St. Louis community,” said Morgan & Morgan Managing Partner, Dan Morgan. “Through the Blues Greatest Assist Program, Morgan & Morgan has helped raise more than $70,000 over the last three years to support their mission. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting the incredible work of this organization into the future."

Blues for Kids annually donates more than $1.5 million to the St. Louis community in support of its mission to positively impact programs and services that improve the health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Through grants and ongoing programming such as the Girls Hockey Development Program, North City Blues, Street Blues Ball Hockey and the new C.E.L.L.Y. school assembly program, Blues for Kids impacts over 150,000 local youth each year.

“Year after year, Morgan & Morgan helps Blues For Kids grow our programs and broaden our impact through the Blues Greatest Assist Program,” said Randy Girsch, Vice President and Executive Director of Blues for Kids. “Supporting the St. Louis community is central to the Blues organization’s mission, and partners like Morgan & Morgan make that work possible with a shared commitment to giving back. We’re grateful for their support of a program that allows us to continue making a real difference in our community.”

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com.

About Blues for Kids

Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area. Thanks to the commitment of Blues players, alumni, volunteers and fans, Blues for Kids has contributed more than $11 million to the St. Louis community. Blues for Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development."