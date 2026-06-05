Blues sign Romanov to two-year extension

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed goaltender Georgii Romanov to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Romanov originally signed with the Blues as a free agent on Oct. 8, 2025.

Romanov, 26, spent last season with the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 9-12-4 record along with a 3.29 goals-against average, an .896 save percentage, and one shutout in 28 regular-season games.

Romanov also helped lead the Thunderbirds to the Atlantic Division Final after compiling a 7-4-0 record along with a 1.84 goals-against average, a .939 save percentage, and two shutouts in 11 postseason appearances.

Overall, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native has played in 78 career AHL regular-season games, logging a 29-27-17 record, a 3.18 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage.

Romanov has also tallied a 3.53 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in 10 career NHL regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks.