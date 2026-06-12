Snuggerud named to NHL All-Rookie Team

Forward becomes the 9th rookie in Blues history to earn all-rookie team honors

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By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The National Hockey League announced today that St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud has been named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team. 

Snuggerud becomes the ninth Blue in franchise history to achieve all-rookie honors. 

Snuggerud, 22, appeared in 70 games this season, recording 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists).  He became the seventh rookie in franchise history to reach at least 50 points in a season and the sixth to post at least 20 goals and 30 assists.

Snuggerud finished fifth in the Calder Trophy voting and ranked fourth among all rookies in goals, assists, points, and plus/minus (+16), while he shared the lead with five game-winning goals. Post-Olympic break, Snuggerud led all rookies with 11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points, and a +21 rating.

He was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in March after leading all rookies with seven goals and a +14 rating, while ranking second with 15 points.  

Overall, the Minneapolis, Minnesota, native has appeared in 77 regular-season games, posting 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists). Snuggerud was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 23 overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Blues All-Rookie Team Selections

2025-26 - Jimmy Snuggerud
2018-19 - Jordan Binnington
2015-16 - Colton Parayko
2014-15 - Jake Allen
2012-13 - Jake Allen
2008-09 - Patrik Berglund
2002-03 - Barret Jackman
1996-97 - Jim Campbell
1989-90 - Rod Brind'Amour
1986-87 - Brian Benning

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