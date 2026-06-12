Snuggerud named to NHL All-Rookie Team

The National Hockey League announced today that St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud has been named to the 2025-26 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Snuggerud becomes the ninth Blue in franchise history to achieve all-rookie honors.

Snuggerud, 22, appeared in 70 games this season, recording 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists). He became the seventh rookie in franchise history to reach at least 50 points in a season and the sixth to post at least 20 goals and 30 assists.

Snuggerud finished fifth in the Calder Trophy voting and ranked fourth among all rookies in goals, assists, points, and plus/minus (+16), while he shared the lead with five game-winning goals. Post-Olympic break, Snuggerud led all rookies with 11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points, and a +21 rating.