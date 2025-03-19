Snuggerud named candidate for Hobey Baker Award

snuggerud_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Jimmy Snuggerud has been named a candidate for the Hobey Baker Award, which honors college hockey’s top player.

Snuggerud is one of 10 players being considered for the award. Three finalists will be named on April 3, and a winner will be announced on April 11 at 5 p.m. CT (NHL Network) live from Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.

Enterprise Center will host the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four from April 10-12.

Snuggerud, a first-round pick of the Blues in 2022, has posted 22 goals and 27 assists (49 points) in 39 games at the University of Minnesota this season. Nationally, he ranks fifth in the NCAA in points, is tied for eighth in goals and 10th in assists. He has posted 16 multiple-point games this season.

Snuggerud was also recently named a Big Ten First Team all conference player.

College hockey fans can vote online for the Hobey Baker Finalists at hobeybaker.com/vote

