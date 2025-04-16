Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

With Tuesday's 6-1 regulation win against the Utah Hockey Club in their regular-season finale, the St. Louis Blues guaranteed their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It will be the 46th trip to the postseason for St. Louis in their 57-year history.

On Feb. 2, that trip didn’t seem all that likely. The Blues were seven points out of a Wild Card spot and hadn’t been in one since early November. Since then, though, the Blues have put together a stunning 21-5-4 record, collecting more wins (21) and points (46) than any team in the League.

As a result, the Blues surged up the standings and became just the 10th team in NHL history to qualify for the playoffs after being eight or more points out with 26 or less regular-season games to go.

The Blues also recently completed a 12-game winning streak — the longest in their team history and the longest in the NHL this season.