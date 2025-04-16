Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

parayko_sundqvist_celebrate
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

With Tuesday's 6-1 regulation win against the Utah Hockey Club in their regular-season finale, the St. Louis Blues guaranteed their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It will be the 46th trip to the postseason for St. Louis in their 57-year history.

On Feb. 2, that trip didn’t seem all that likely. The Blues were seven points out of a Wild Card spot and hadn’t been in one since early November. Since then, though, the Blues have put together a stunning 21-5-4 record, collecting more wins (21) and points (46) than any team in the League.

As a result, the Blues surged up the standings and became just the 10th team in NHL history to qualify for the playoffs after being eight or more points out with 26 or less regular-season games to go.

The Blues also recently completed a 12-game winning streak — the longest in their team history and the longest in the NHL this season.

The club will enter the playoffs with eight Stanley Cup champions on its roster — including five who won a championship with the Blues in 2019.

The Blues’ 46 playoff appearances are the most among any non-Original 6 teams and second only to the Boston Bruins (49) since the expansion 1967-68 season.

Single game tickets for the potential first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

The complete first round schedule will be available at stlouisblues.com after the completion of the regular season.

