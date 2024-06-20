Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Though the NHL Draft is primarily about acquiring young talent and replenishing prospect pools, the two-day event also serves as one of the most active trade windows of the season. Last year's draft saw 14 different trades across the NHL, and the 2022 Draft saw more than 20.

Doug Armstrong and his newly-reshaped hockey operations staff - who enter the 2024 Draft armed with nine picks including the No. 16 overall selection - is no stranger to the NHL Draft trade market. Armstrong and the Blues have a strong recent history of capitalizing on the increased league activity, including a number of moves that paid off in the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup victory.

Revisiting some of those key moves, here are the most impactful Draft Day trades the Blues have made in the last 15 years.