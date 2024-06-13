Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong today made a major announcement about the future of the organization’s hockey operations.
The longest-tenured and winningest general manager in Blues history, Armstrong has signed a three-year contract extension to continue leading the club as president of hockey operations through the 2028-29 season. The club has also named Alexander Steen as special assistant to the general manager through the 2025-26 season, after which he will be appointed as the 12th general manager in franchise history. The club also announced that Tim Taylor has been promoted to join Ryan Miller as an assistant general manager with the club. Taylor will continue to oversee player personnel while Miller oversees salary cap compliance, contract negotiations and other hockey operations responsibilities.
Armstrong, 59, enters his 15th season as Blues general manager in 2024-25. He has led the Blues to the fifth-most regular-season wins (601) in the NHL during his tenure, including four of the top five regular-season point totals in franchise history. The 2012 recipient of the NHL’s General Manager of the Year Award, Armstrong has also helped the Blues win three Central Division titles and qualify for the postseason in 10 of his 14 seasons, including 2019 when he helped bring the franchise its first Stanley Cup championship.