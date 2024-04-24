Armstrong, Buchnevich open to extension talks

This offseason, St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong will have to make a tough decision: will he extend Pavel Buchnevich, who has one year left on his contract?

Buchnevich, 29, came to St. Louis via trade from the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021. In the three seasons since, he's recorded 206 points, which trails only Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou for the team lead.

He wasn't specific on what he was looking for in an extension, but Buchnevich said he's enjoyed St. Louis and what being a Blue has done for his career.

"I like it here," Buchnevich said. "After the Rangers trade here, kind of my whole career changed. (I've been able to) play big minutes and play a big role here. This season (was) not as great as previous ones, but over the last couple years, I think I proved I can be a good player."

Armstrong said he's "a big fan" of Buchnevich, and he wants him to stay with the Blues. However, Armstrong pointed out free agency is a "two-way street," and it's his job to sell Buchnevich on his place in the team's future.

"He just turned 29," Armstrong said. "If I was Pavel, I'd want to sit with the manager and talk to him. He's at the age now where he should ask the hard questions about the direction of this organization. Because he's at the age now where I assume winning is going to be very important. He wants to know how quickly we can win, because he's going to get his money. He's good enough he's going to get his money, so I would like him to be here."