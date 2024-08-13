Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

Showcase will feature Blues, Blackhawks, Wild; all practices and games are free and open to the public at Centene Community Ice Center

prospect_showcase24_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues revealed the schedules and rosters for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase to be held from Sept. 13-15 at Centene Community Ice Center.

The showcase will include a round-robin style format of exhibition games featuring prospects from the Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.

All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public - no ticket or registration required.

Blues season tickets holders will have the opportunity to secure priority reserved seating for all games and practices throughout the event.

The Blues will host the Blackhawks on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and the Wild on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m, while the Blackhawks and Wild will face off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Each team will also hold practice sessions in the mornings during the weekend. Blues practices will take place on the NHL Rink, while all games will be held on the USA Rink.

This marks the second year of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase after it was held last year in St. Paul, Minnesota. Next year’s event will be hosted by the Blackhawks.

Previously, Blues prospects played for many years in an annual prospect showcase in Traverse City, Michigan.

Event Schedule | Centene Community Ice Center

Friday, Sept. 13

10:30 a.m. - Blues prospects practice (NHL Rink)
11:30 a.m. - Blackhawks prospects practice (USA Rink)
7 p.m. - Blues vs. Blackhawks (USA Rink)

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. - Blues prospects practice (NHL Rink)
11:30 a.m. - Blackhawks prospects practice (USA Rink)
6 p.m. - Blackhawks vs. Wild (USA Rink)

Sunday, Sept. 15

8:30 a.m. - Wild prospects practice (USA Rink)
9:30 a.m. - Blues prospects practice (NHL Rink)
3 p.m. - Blues vs. Wild (USA Rink)

Blues Prospect Roster

Forwards: Sam Bitten (34), Zack Bolduc (76), Zach Dean (52), Tanner Dickinson (78), Antoine Dorion (88), Dalibor Dvorsky (54), Jake Gudelj (81), Adam Jecho (84), Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (65), Tomas Mrsic (86), Juraj Pekarcik (85), Dylan Peterson (39), Simon Robertsson (80), Jakub Stancl (93).

Defense: Jeremie Biakabutuka (82), Michael Buchinger (62), Quinton Burns (92), Lukas Fischer (94), Marc-Andre Gaudet (73), Anton Malmstrom (33), Matthew Mayich (95), Will McIsaac (87).

Goaltenders: Will Cranley (31), Vadim Zherenko (1)

News Feed

Blues tender offer sheet to Edmonton's Broberg, Holloway

Blues release 2024-25 giveaways and theme nights

Single-game tickets on sale Aug. 22

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 20 at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

2024-25 Schedule Preview: 5 Key Road Trips

Dvorsky says making Blues roster out of training camp 'all up to me'

Blues add Joseph brothers, Stars duo in quest for return to playoffs

2024-25 Schedule: Superstar matchups coming to St. Louis

Julien 'turned out to be a good fit' as Blues assistant

Blues announce transfer of partial ownership interest

Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in left ankle

Suter agrees to 1-year contract with Blues

Blues enter multi-year affiliation agreement with Florida Everblades

Blues sign Pierre-Olivier Joseph to one-year contract

Jiricek signs 3-year entry level contract

Buchnevich signs 6-year contract extension

Blues get Faksa from Dallas, Joseph from Ottawa

Schueneman signs one-year, two-way contract with Blues