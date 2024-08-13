Prospect Showcase set for Sept. 13-15 

The St. Louis Blues revealed the schedules and rosters for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase to be held from Sept. 13-15 at Centene Community Ice Center.

The showcase will include a round-robin style format of exhibition games featuring prospects from the Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.

All practice sessions and games will be free and open to the public - no ticket or registration required.

Blues season tickets holders will have the opportunity to secure priority reserved seating for all games and practices throughout the event.

The Blues will host the Blackhawks on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. and the Wild on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m, while the Blackhawks and Wild will face off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Each team will also hold practice sessions in the mornings during the weekend. Blues practices will take place on the NHL Rink, while all games will be held on the USA Rink.

This marks the second year of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase after it was held last year in St. Paul, Minnesota. Next year’s event will be hosted by the Blackhawks.

Previously, Blues prospects played for many years in an annual prospect showcase in Traverse City, Michigan.