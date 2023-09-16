News Feed

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

5 Blues games receive new start times

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Prospect Showcase: Blues 5, Wild 1

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues offense was clicking, but it was goaltender Vadim Zherenko who stole the show in the opening game of the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Zherenko made several dazzling saves en route to a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Mikhail Abramov opened scoring late in the first period, and the Blues prospects carried that momentum over into the middle frame. Keean Washkurak added a shorthanded goal before invite Alexis Bonefon made it 3-0 minutes later.

Nikita Alexandrov, wearing the captain's 'C' for the showcase, increased the lead to 4-0 with a power-play tally early in the third. The Wild broke Zherenko's shutout late in the game before Blues forward Zach Dean finished a pretty passing play from Zachary Bolduc to restore the four-goal lead.

St. Louis plays their second and final game of the tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m. when they face off against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks prospects. The game will be streamed live on the Blues YouTube channel and the Blues App.

Prospects score five goals in victory vs. Wild

