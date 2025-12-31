Binnington, Parayko to play for Team Canada at Olympics

Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) announced Wednesday that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Colton Parayko have been named to Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The players were selected by Team Canada’s management group, led by Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong.

The men’s hockey schedule will begin on Feb. 11, with Canada opening tournament play against Czechia on Feb. 12, at 9:40 a.m. (CT).

Binnington, 32, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Blues and stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (180) and games played (359). A native of Owen Sound, Ontario, the Olympic Games will mark his fifth time representing Canada on the international stage.

Earlier this year, Binnington helped Canada capture the championships at the 4 Nations Faceoff, posting a 3-1-0 record overall, including a memorable 31-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win over Team USA in the finale. He followed that by logging a 3-1-0 record in four games at the 2025 World Championships. Binnington also appeared at the 2024 World Championships and the 2013 U-20 World Junior Championships.

Parayko, 32, is also a career-long Blue, spending all 11 of his seasons in St. Louis. Drafted by the Blues (No. 86 overall) in 2012, the St. Albert, Alberta native currently ranks fifth on the franchise’s all-time games played list (763) and fourth in points among defensemen (306).

Parayko has represented Canada four times previously, including joining Binnington in triumph at the 2025 4 Nations Faceoff. He has also competed in three World Championships for his country: in 2024, when he was named a ‘Top 3 Player’ on his team; in 2018, when he led all tournament defensemen in goals; and in 2017, when he helped Canada capture the silver medal.