Dean cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

The St. Louis Blues announced today that forward Zach Dean has been cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to return to active status with the organization.

Dean has been assigned to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and will report to the team Friday.

Dean, 22, has appeared in 60 career AHL regular-season games for the Thunderbirds, recording 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) and 26 penalty minutes. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native has also played in nine career NHL regular-season games with the Blues.

Dean was acquired via trade by the Blues from the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2023.

He was originally drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round, No, 30 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.