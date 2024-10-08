Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 at Seattle

It’s been five and a half months since the St. Louis Blues played in a meaningful hockey game - but that changes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blues will open the 2024-25 season with a three-game road trip - starting Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CT in Seattle (ESPN, 101 ESPN).

Because of the early start time, the team did not hold a morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, but Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister did hold one final tune up practice on Monday afternoon.

Based on that practice, it appears that Bannister’s lineup will be an exact replica of last Thursday’s preseason game against the Dallas Stars - a matchup that resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for St. Louis.

“I thought as that game went on, guys started to look more comfortable together and we started to have some success midway through the second (period) and into the third,” Bannister said after Monday’s practice. “Right now, with our lineup and the way the lines are, we’ll probably keep it status quo and continue to work with it, see how it works.”

That means newcomers Dylan Holloway (Edmonton) and Alexandre Texier (Columbus) would slide into Top-6 roles, especially with Brandon Saad remaining in St. Louis awaiting the arrival of his third child.

“I think we want to give (Holloway and Texier) the opportunity and see where they fit in,” Bannister said. “I think right now, both players have played well through training camp and we want to give them that opportunity to play in the Top-6 and make it work. Obviously with Saad coming back after the road trip, that will change things up, too. But right now we’re just focused on our game Tuesday.”

Other newcomers to the lineup include Mathieu Joseph, who was skating Monday alongside Brayden Schenn and Kasperi Kapanen on the third line. Radek Faksa, who joined the team via an offseason trade from Dallas, will center the fourth line.

Newcomers on defense include Philip Broberg, who was acquired via an offer sheet from Edmonton, and veteran Ryan Suter, who will be playing in career game No. 1,445.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.

“I think we’re at a spot right now where we’re ready to go,” Bannister added. “I think guys are excited about the team, our lineup and the changes that we’ve made. I’m excited to get watching the guys play. It seems like it’s been a long time. Guys are focused on getting things going. It’s going to be an exciting time for our guys.”