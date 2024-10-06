Preview: Blues at Kraken

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES Drew Bannister begins his first full season behind an NHL bench after seeing the “interim” tag removed from his title over the summer. Since replacing Craig Berube last season, Bannister guided the Blues to 30-19-5 record, recording 65 points. Over a full season, Bannister’s .602 points-percentage would have projected to 99 points.

Bannister begins the season with a re-shaped roster. Stars like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington are back, but there are newcomers aplenty. Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg were acquired via offers sheets from the Edmonton Oilers, while Raden Faksa (Dallas), Alexandre Texier (Columbus) and Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa) were all acquired via offseason trades. GM Doug Armstrong also signed free agent defensemen Ryan Suter and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, giving the Blues potentially seven players that could make their Blues debuts in Wednesday’s season opener.

Armstrong is looking to get his team back into the playoff picture for the first time in three seasons.

KRAKEN After a second-round playoff run in 2022-23, the Seattle Kraken did not quality for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023-24, finishing sixth in the Pacific Division with a 34-35-15 record.

The club replaced Dave Hakstol - the first coach in Kraken history - by hiring Dan Bylsma in May. Bylsma won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 but has been coaching Seattle’s AHL affiliate for the last two seasons.

The Kraken will be looking to boost their offense after finishing 29th in the NHL in goals last season (2.61 goals-per game). Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand were the only players to crack the 20-goal plateau for the Kraken.

In July, Seattle bolstered the team by adding free agents Chandler Stephenson and defenseman Brandon Montour, who won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

Former Blues Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn return for the Kraken and will likely play a big role in whether Seattle reaches the postseason once again.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Robert Thomas, who led the Blues with 86 points (26 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season. With a repeat performance this season, Thomas would become the first Blue since Brett Hull (1995-96, 1996-97) to post 80 or more points in back-to-back seasons.

KRAKEN Joey Daccord, who figures to seize more starts from Philipp Grubauer in goal this season. Despite being 19-18-11 in 46 starts in 2023-24, the 28-year-old finished the year with the third-best save percentage in the NHL last season, while his 2.46 goals-against average ranked fourth.

BLUE NOTES

- Jordan Binnington begins the season with 145 career wins, just six shy of Blues’ all-time wins leader Mike Liut (151). With his next game, Binnington will make his 281st appearance, passing Curtis Joseph (280) in games played for sole possession of third in franchise history.

- The Blues will begin the season without Oskar Sundqvist and Torey Krug, who are both out with injuries. Sundqvist participated in training camp and is expected to be ready in the relative near future, while Krug is out for the season after having season-ending surgery to repair pre-arthritic conditions in his ankle.

- Brandon Saad is expected to miss the opening road trip due to the expected arrival of his third child.

- Brothers Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph could become the seventh pair of brothers to play for the Blues at the same time.

- Ryan Suter’s first game with the Blues will be the 1,445th of his career, moving him into a tie with Tim Horton for ninth all-time amongst NHL defensemen.

- The Blues went 3-0-0 against the Seattle Kraken last season; in the all-time series, the Blues are 7-2-0 against Seattle, which includes a 3-1-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena.