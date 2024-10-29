Projected Lineup: Oct. 29 at Ottawa

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The injuries keep mounting for the St. Louis Blues.

Already playing without Robert Thomas and Nick Leddy, the Blues have now lost forward Mathieu Joseph to a lower-body injury.

Joseph was hurt in the final shift of Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens and will miss at least the rest of the road trip, which continues Tuesday in Ottawa (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN) and ends on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Joseph’s absence means Kasperi Kapanen will take his spot on the third line with Dylan Holloway and Zack Bolduc.

In addition, Matthew Kessel will re-enter the lineup, replacing Scott Perunovich on the third defense pairing.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Alexandre Texier - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc - Dylan Holloway - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
P.O Joseph - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

