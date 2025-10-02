Projected Lineup: Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa

The St. Louis Blues will have their most NHL-heavy lineup of the preseason on Thursday night when they host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will be seeking their first win of the preseason with a lineup that includes almost entirely veteran players that could be on the NHL roster. Only Jake Neighbours, Alexey Toropchenko and Joel Hofer are among the regular faces not expected to dress for the game.

"(Tonight's result) matters because if you’re naturally competitive, you want to win," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. "I don’t care if it’s an exhibition game. Having talked to other coaches around the League, you always feel better about your team when you win. I didn’t feel good about our team the last few games, and we lost… As a competitor, you want to win hockey games. We’re playing our lineup. There’s going to be maybe three or four guys that you could say maybe they won't be in the lineup next Thursday night, I dont know. That's up to them to decide that with their play - but even more reason why we should be playing to win."

"After tonight, we should all want to feel good about how ready we are to start the year."

Tickets for the last preseason game at home are available now at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis broadcast region can watch live at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App. The game is also available on 101 ESPN.