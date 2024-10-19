Projected Lineup: Oct. 19 vs. Hurricanes

GettyImages-2118352271
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Joel Hofer had an electric game for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, and it looks like he's earned the chance for a second straight start.

Hofer was in the starter's net for morning skate on Saturday as the Blues prepare to face the Carolina Hurricanes at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN, Blues App). The goaltender is coming off a 34-save shutout, plus an assist on the game-winning goal in the 1-0 overtime win.

"He's confident in his puck play," Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "That's one thing you really like about him; he doesn't change who he is, and who he is helps our team out."

The only other lineup change will be on the fourth line as Nathan Walker suits up in place of Alexey Toropchenko. Head Coach Drew Bannister said Toropchenko is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Defenseman Nick Leddy remains out with a lower-body injury and is considered questionable for Tuesday, per Bannister.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc – Pavel Buchnevich – Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Mathieu Joseph
Nathan Walker – Radek Faksa – Kasperi Kapanen

Defense

Ryan Suter – Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
P.O Joseph – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes

