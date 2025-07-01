Blues acquire Mailloux in trade with Montreal

mailloux_canadiens_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have acquired defenseman Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Zack Bolduc.

Mailloux, 22, split last season between the Canadiens and their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman posted four points (two goals, two assists) in seven regular-season games with the Canadiens, while he led the Rocket defense with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 63 regular-season games.

Mailloux represented Laval for the second consecutive season at the AHL All-Star Game and earned a nomination to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team.

During his AHL rookie season in 2023-24, he ranked third on the Rocket with 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. In juniors, Mailloux spent parts of three seasons with the OHL’s London Knights, including 2022-23 when he tallied 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 59 regular-season games and 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 21 postseason games. He led the OHL in goals for a defenseman that season and earned OHL Second All-Star Team honors.

A native of Belle River, Ontario, Mailloux was originally drafted by the Canadiens in the first round, 31st overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Bolduc, 22, was originally drafted by the Blues, No. 17 overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. In 97 career games with the Blues, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native recorded 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) and 43 penalty minutes.

News Feed

Blues sign Bjugstad to two-year contract

Blues make qualifying offers to 3 players

Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

Blues select Carbonneau with 19th pick in 2025 Draft

Armstrong discusses approach to 2025 NHL Draft

Nikki Glaser to reveal first-round pick at NHL Draft

Blues unveil new primary uniforms inspired by Winter Classic jerseys

Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Armstrong open to Faksa returning to Blues next season

Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"