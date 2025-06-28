Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

The St. Louis Blues made three selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, including forward Justin Carbonneau in the first round (19th overall), forward Mikhail Fyodorov in the fifth round (147th overall), and goaltender Love Harenstam in the sixth round (179th overall).

Carbonneau, 18, spent last season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, leading the team and ranking second in the QMJHL overall with 89 points and 46 goals in 62 regular-season games. For his efforts, the Levis, Quebec, native was named to the league’s 2024-25 First All-Star Team. Overall, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward has spent the past three seasons in the QMJHL, amassing 168 points (82 goals, 86 assists) and 103 penalty minutes.