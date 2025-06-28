Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

Team selects two forwards and a goaltender with picks at annual draft

2025draft_recap
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues made three selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, including forward Justin Carbonneau in the first round (19th overall), forward Mikhail Fyodorov in the fifth round (147th overall), and goaltender Love Harenstam in the sixth round (179th overall).

Carbonneau, 18, spent last season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, leading the team and ranking second in the QMJHL overall with 89 points and 46 goals in 62 regular-season games. For his efforts, the Levis, Quebec, native was named to the league’s 2024-25 First All-Star Team. Overall, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward has spent the past three seasons in the QMJHL, amassing 168 points (82 goals, 86 assists) and 103 penalty minutes.

Fyodorov, 18, spent the majority of last season with Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in Russia’s MHL, posting a team-leading 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 45 regular-season games as an assistant captain. The Magnitogorsk, Russia, native also collected three points (one goal, two assists) in four postseason games and represented his team at the 2024-25 MHL All-Star Game. Overall, Fyodorov has appeared in 84 MHL regular-season games over the past two seasons, totaling 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists).

Harenstam, 18, spent the majority of last season with Skelleftea AIK J20 in Sweden, posting a 10-9-0 record along with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. The Stockholm native also earned a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and a silver medal at the 2025 U-18 World Junior Championships (WJC), where he was named a ‘Top 3 Player’ on his team. At the 2024 U-18 WJC, Harenstam led Sweden to a bronze medal after going 4-3-0 with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in seven tournament games. Overall, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound goaltender has accrued a 19-16-0 record, a 3.17 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage over the past three seasons in Sweden (J20).

For complete coverage of the 2025 NHL Draft, visit stlouisblues.com/draft

News Feed

Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

Blues select Carbonneau with 19th pick in 2025 Draft

Armstrong discusses approach to 2025 NHL Draft

Nikki Glaser to reveal first-round pick at NHL Draft

Blues unveil new primary uniforms inspired by Winter Classic jerseys

Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Armstrong open to Faksa returning to Blues next season

Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"

Snuggerud backs up hype with arrival to Blues

Blues prospects prove the future is bright

Blues partner with Morgan & Morgan on Greatest Assist Program