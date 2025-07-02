Blues sign Suter to two-year contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Pius Suter to a two-year contract worth $8.25 million ($4.125 million annual average value).

Suter, 29, appeared in 81 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks last season, recording 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) and 18 penalty minutes.

A native of Wallisellen, Switzerland, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has posted 162 points (82 goals, 80 assists) and 76 penalty minutes in 364 career NHL regular-season games, with previous stints in Chicago, Detroit and Vancouver.

He has also registered three points (two goals, one assist) in 13 career postseason appearances.