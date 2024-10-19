Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

Watch: Bally Sports, 101 ESPN

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (3-2-0) are back in the win column after Thursday night’s 1-0 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

After a scoreless 60 minutes, the game was sent into OT. Within the first two minutes of extra time, forward Jake Neighbors said goodnight as he tallied the game-winning (and only) goal. Goaltender Joel Hofer and defenseman Philip Broberg recorded the assists.

Broberg’s assist gave him points in every game this season, becoming the first Blues defenseman to start his career with a five-game point streak. Hofer recorded his second career shutout, stopping all 34 shots he faced.

After the win, Head Coach Drew Bannister praised his team’s composure and ability to pull off the win late in the game.

“I’m proud of our group,” Bannister said. “I thought we showed a lot of maturity. That’s a game where you can get frustrated and our guys just stuck with it, and they played the game the way it came to them, and they didn’t deviate from what we had to do to have success... I thought we stayed focused, we stayed on task and they got rewarded at the end.”

The Blues continue their four-game homestand Saturday. They are 1-1-0 at Enterprise Center this season.

HURRICANES The Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-0) opened a six-game road trip Friday night with a 4-1 win in Pittsburgh. It will be the Hurricanes' first set of back-to-back games this season when they visit St. Louis.

The Hurricanes lost several key players this offseason that were essential to their success last year. Forward Teuvo Teravainen (53 points in 76 games) signed with Chicago, forward Jake Guentzel (25 points in 17 games) with Tampa Bay and defenseman Brady Skjei (47 points in 80 games) with Nashville.

Carolina has made the playoffs the past six seasons, most recently falling in the Conference Semifinals last season to the New York Rangers in six games.