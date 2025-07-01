Blues make qualifying offers to 3 players

blues_generic_2025note
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have tendered qualifying offers to forward Nikita Alexandrov, defenseman Hunter Skinner and goaltender Vadim Zherenko.

Alexandrov, 24, appeared in 48 regular-season games with the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, ranking second on the team with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists). Overall, the Burgwedel, Germany, native has dressed in 170 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 129 points (58 goals, 71 assists). He has also logged nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 regular-season appearances for the Blues.

Skinner, 24, played in 71 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds last season, tallying 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and 98 penalty minutes. Overall, the Wyandotte, Michigan, native has appeared in 203 career AHL regular-season games, amassing 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) and 249 penalty minutes.

Zherenko, 24, posted a 12-17-5 record in 32 regular-season games for the Thunderbirds last season, including a 3.44 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage, and one shutout. Overall, the Moskva, Russia, native has played in 86 career AHL regular-season games, going 34-40-9 with a 3.37 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and two shutouts.

News Feed

Blues sign Bjugstad to two-year contract

Blues acquire Mailloux in trade with Montreal

Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

Blues select Carbonneau with 19th pick in 2025 Draft

Armstrong discusses approach to 2025 NHL Draft

Nikki Glaser to reveal first-round pick at NHL Draft

Blues unveil new primary uniforms inspired by Winter Classic jerseys

Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Sundqvist, Blues help with tornado relief efforts

Armstrong open to Faksa returning to Blues next season

Pekarcik helps lead Moncton to QMJHL championship

Summer Sale set for May 31 at Enterprise Center

Fowler open to staying with Blues "as long as they'd like"