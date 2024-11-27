Projected Lineup: Nov. 27 at Devils

Following a win in Head Coach Jim Montgomery's debut, the St. Louis Blues look to keep it rolling Wednesday night when they visit the New Jersey Devils (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Montgomery held his first full practice with the team Tuesday afternoon at Prudential Center in Newark. The coach's goals during the session were pace of practice and 5-on-5 work.

While Robert Thomas was not on the ice (maintenance day), Philip Broberg has joined the team on the trip and was a participant. Montgomery said the injured defenseman is not ready to return yet but is making progress.

As Wednesday's morning skate was optional, the below projected lineup is based on Tuesday's practice lines.