Projected Lineup: Nov. 27 at Devils

GettyImages-2186896338
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Following a win in Head Coach Jim Montgomery's debut, the St. Louis Blues look to keep it rolling Wednesday night when they visit the New Jersey Devils (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Montgomery held his first full practice with the team Tuesday afternoon at Prudential Center in Newark. The coach's goals during the session were pace of practice and 5-on-5 work.

While Robert Thomas was not on the ice (maintenance day), Philip Broberg has joined the team on the trip and was a participant. Montgomery said the injured defenseman is not ready to return yet but is making progress.

As Wednesday's morning skate was optional, the below projected lineup is based on Tuesday's practice lines.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk
P.O Joseph - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Devils

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Devils

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

Blues relieve Drew Bannister of coaching duties; hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield