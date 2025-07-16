Blues release 2025-26 regular season schedule

The St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League announced the full 2025-26 regular-season schedule today.

The Blues will open the 2025-26 campaign against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 9 at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will play a total of 26 Central Division games, including four matchups each with Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Utah, and Winnipeg. The remainder of the schedule includes 24 games against Pacific Division teams and a home-and-home set with each of the 16 Eastern Conference teams.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.