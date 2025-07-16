Blues release 2025-26 regular season schedule

blues_celebration_heritage
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League announced the full 2025-26 regular-season schedule today.

The Blues will open the 2025-26 campaign against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 9 at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will play a total of 26 Central Division games, including four matchups each with Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Utah, and Winnipeg. The remainder of the schedule includes 24 games against Pacific Division teams and a home-and-home set with each of the 16 Eastern Conference teams.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

RELATED LINK: 2025 Preseason Schedule

2025-26 Schedule Highlights

- Opening Night: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota
- 2026 Winter Olympics break from Feb. 5-25
- 16 total home games on Friday and Saturday Nights – six on Friday, 10 on Saturday
- Season starts with seven of 11 October games at Enterprise Center
- Five Saturday home games feature popular 6 p.m. puck drop
- First rematch of 2025 playoff series against Winnipeg on Dec. 17
- Blackhawks visit Blues on Oct. 15 and Dec. 12
- Four different four-game homestands
- Host Stanley Cup champions: Jan. 29 vs. Florida
- Final regular-season home game: April 14 vs. Pittsburgh
- Season finale: April 16 at Utah

OCTOBER

Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Calgary Flames - 3 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Vancouver Canucks - 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.
Oct. 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Washington Capitals - 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs. Seattle Kraken - 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.
Nov. 15 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.
Nov. 22 at New York Islanders - 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 24 at New York Rangers - 6 p.m.
Nov. 26 at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.
Nov. 28 vs. Ottawa Senators - 3 p.m.
Nov. 29 vs. Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 4 at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Dec. 6 at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.
Dec. 7 at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.
Dec. 9 vs. Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
Dec. 12 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.
Dec. 15 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.
Dec. 20 at Florida Panthers - 5 p.m.
Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.
Dec. 27 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
Dec. 29 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 2 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 2 p.m.
Jan. 3 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 3 p.m.
Jan. 7 at Chicago Blackhawks - 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 9 at Utah Mammoth - 8 p.m.
Jan. 10 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.
Jan. 13 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.
Jan. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 at Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 20 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
Jan. 23 at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Jan. 29 vs. Florida Panthers - 7 p.m.
Jan. 31 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Dallas Stars - 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.
Feb. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

MARCH

March 1 at Minnesota Wild - 5:30 p.m.
March 4 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.
March 6 at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.
March 8 at Anaheim Ducks - 8 p.m.
March 10 vs. New York Islanders - 6:30 p.m.
March 12 at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.
March 13 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.
March 15 at Winnipeg Jets - 2 p.m.
March 18 at Calgary Flames - 8:30 p.m.
March 21 at Vancouver Canucks - 6 p.m.
March 24 vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.
March 26 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.
March 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.
March 30 at San Jose Sharks - 9 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 at Los Angeles Kings - 8 p.m.
April 3 at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m.
April 5 at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.
April 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.
April 9 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.
April 11 at Chicago Blackhawks - 4 p.m.
April 13 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.
April 14 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 8:30 p.m.
April 16 at Utah Mammoth - 7 p.m.

All times listed are Central Time and subject to change.

News Feed

2025 Home Opener set for Oct. 9 vs. Wild

Blues release 2025 preseason schedule

Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN unveil reimagined game coverage

Blues sign 3 players to 2-way contracts

Blues sign Suter to two-year contract

Blues sign Bjugstad to two-year contract

Blues acquire Mailloux in trade with Montreal

Blues make qualifying offers to 3 players

Blues select 3 players at 2025 NHL Draft

Blues sign Hofer to 2-year extension

Blues select Carbonneau with 19th pick in 2025 Draft

Armstrong discusses approach to 2025 NHL Draft

Nikki Glaser to reveal first-round pick at NHL Draft

Blues unveil new primary uniforms inspired by Winter Classic jerseys

Development Camp set for June 30-July 3

Texier named to French preliminary Olympics roster

Dvorsky named to AHL Top Prospects team

Blues have 3 picks at 2025 NHL Draft