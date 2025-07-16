2025 Home Opener set for Oct. 9 vs. Wild

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will open the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

The complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be available Wednesday at noon at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

