Preview: Blues at Devils

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES Head Coach Jim Montgomery earned his first win behind the bench for the St. Louis Blues (10-12-1) on Monday as his club dominated the New York Rangers, 5-2.

After securing his first victory as the head coach for the Blue Note, Montgomery described what this win meant for him.

“Well, we always want to get that first one right away and to me it’s about being a Blue,” Montgomery said. “I talked a lot about it, how much I love the city, and how much I love the history of the Blues and knowing so many of the alums personally and having friendships and relationships with them. It’s great to see the current Blues reward the history and tradition that’s been built.”

The team had an impressive night on offense, outshooting the Rangers by 14 with a season-high 43 shots on goal. This performance showcased a true team effort as 10 different players earned points in the victory.

Rookie Zack Bolduc scored his first two goals of the season to lead the way, while forwards Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich also chipped in goals. Following the win, Montgomery was elated with the teamwork and effort his team displayed.

“I loved our effort,” Montgomery said. “Our execution offensively was really good. We have some areas to improve upon but just the effort and how hard they played for each other to block shots, the togetherness at the end of the second, how we stuck up for each other. That’s Blues hockey, that’s blue-collar hockey.”

The Blues look to keep the offense flowing on Wednesday as they wrap up their three-game road trip as they face the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season.

DEVILS The New Jersey Devils (15-7-2) are on a three-game win streak coming into the Thanksgiving Eve game, most recently beating the Nashville Predators on Monday, 5-2.

With a tie game after the first, Devils captain Nico Hischier kicked it into high gear in the second period, tallying his first career hat trick in just 13 minutes and five seconds for a 4-1 lead. Both teams scored another goal in the third for the final score.

This offseason, the Devils hired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe from the Toronto Maple Leafs to lead their team behind the bench. In his six partial seasons as an NHL head coach, Keefe owns a 227-104-42 record. Additionally, the Devils re-signed Stefan Noesen after he took a seven-year intermission with four different clubs. So far this season he has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists).

In the past 12 seasons, the Devils have made the playoffs three times, most recently in 2023 losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Conference Semifinals.