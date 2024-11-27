Preview: Blues at Devils

preview_broadcastinfo
By Gabby Khodadad / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

QUICK HITS

BLUES Head Coach Jim Montgomery earned his first win behind the bench for the St. Louis Blues (10-12-1) on Monday as his club dominated the New York Rangers, 5-2.

After securing his first victory as the head coach for the Blue Note, Montgomery described what this win meant for him.

“Well, we always want to get that first one right away and to me it’s about being a Blue,” Montgomery said. “I talked a lot about it, how much I love the city, and how much I love the history of the Blues and knowing so many of the alums personally and having friendships and relationships with them. It’s great to see the current Blues reward the history and tradition that’s been built.”

The team had an impressive night on offense, outshooting the Rangers by 14 with a season-high 43 shots on goal. This performance showcased a true team effort as 10 different players earned points in the victory.

Rookie Zack Bolduc scored his first two goals of the season to lead the way, while forwards Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich also chipped in goals. Following the win, Montgomery was elated with the teamwork and effort his team displayed.

“I loved our effort,” Montgomery said. “Our execution offensively was really good. We have some areas to improve upon but just the effort and how hard they played for each other to block shots, the togetherness at the end of the second, how we stuck up for each other. That’s Blues hockey, that’s blue-collar hockey.”

The Blues look to keep the offense flowing on Wednesday as they wrap up their three-game road trip as they face the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season.

DEVILS The New Jersey Devils (15-7-2) are on a three-game win streak coming into the Thanksgiving Eve game, most recently beating the Nashville Predators on Monday, 5-2.

With a tie game after the first, Devils captain Nico Hischier kicked it into high gear in the second period, tallying his first career hat trick in just 13 minutes and five seconds for a 4-1 lead. Both teams scored another goal in the third for the final score.

This offseason, the Devils hired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe from the Toronto Maple Leafs to lead their team behind the bench. In his six partial seasons as an NHL head coach, Keefe owns a 227-104-42 record. Additionally, the Devils re-signed Stefan Noesen after he took a seven-year intermission with four different clubs. So far this season he has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists).

In the past 12 seasons, the Devils have made the playoffs three times, most recently in 2023 losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Conference Semifinals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Zack Bolduc netted two goals, his first scores of the season, in Monday night’s victory over the Rangers. The 17th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is in his first full NHL season and is just the fourth Blues rookie in the past 10 years with a multi-goal game. Bolduc has seven goals and nine assists in 42 career games.

DEVILS Captain Nico Hischier earned his first career hat trick on Monday night, giving him 13 goals this season. In his 476 career games with the Devils, the 25-year-old has earned 377 points (149 goals, 228 assists).

BLUE NOTES

  • Dating back to Jan. 28, 2014 (19 games), the Blues are 15-3-1 against New Jersey. St. Louis won 12 straight matchups from Jan. 28, 2014 to Feb. 18, 2020.
  • The Blues have seven comeback wins this season, which shares third in the NHL (1. Winnipeg/Vegas, 8).
  • Jim Montgomery will coach his 300th NHL game on Wednesday.
  • Brayden Schenn scored his fourth goal of the season on Monday and added his seventh assist for his second multi-point game this season and his 90th as a Blue. He is two points away from earning his 400th.
  • With his next win, Jordan Binnington will become the franchise's all-time wins leader among goaltenders.

News Feed

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’

Blues pull away from Rangers, get victory in Montgomery's 1st game as coach

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

Blues relieve Drew Bannister of coaching duties; hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues