Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN unveil reimagined game coverage

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues, FanDuel Sports Network, and 101 ESPN today made a joint announcement related to their game broadcast and studio shows beginning next season, highlighted by longtime radio play-by-play voice Chris Kerber and analyst Joey Vitale advancing to the television booth as part of a new simulcast model with 101 ESPN, the team’s radio partner.

The move by the team and television network includes new hosting roles for the Blues LIVE pregame and postgame shows as well as in-game reporting duties. As part of the restructuring, the contract for John Kelly as the television play-by-play voice was not renewed.

“Chris Kerber arrived 25 years ago this summer to the St. Louis Blues, establishing himself early on as one of the league’s most energetic and colorful radio play-by-play voices,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “The Blues and FanDuel Sports Network believe that Chris has earned this moment and opportunity to connect with a much broader audience. When factoring in the exceptional chemistry and relationship Chris has had with Joey Vitale as his radio analyst over the past seven seasons, we are confident the Blues and FanDuel Sports Network will offer our fans the best television and streaming experience in the game, all while continuing to serve listeners with the same quality product on 101 ESPN.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris and Joey to an expanded role on our television coverage,” said Norby Williamson, President of Production and Programming, FanDuel Sports Network. “Their natural chemistry, deep knowledge of the game, and passion for Blues hockey make them a perfect fit for this next chapter. This move allows us to deliver a more unified and dynamic broadcast experience to fans across all platforms.”

“We’re proud to be able to share the trusted voices of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale with the Blues’ television and streaming audience moving forward, while continuing to bring St. Louis Blues hockey to fans on 101 ESPN,” said John Kijowski, President of Hubbard Radio St. Louis. “Chris and Joey have built a strong connection with our listeners, and their insight, energy, and love for the game are unmatched. As platforms evolve, we are excited by the fact that all Blues fans will get the consistent passion and precision that Chris and Joey bring to every call.”

Additional changes to the broadcasting lineup announced today by the Blues and FanDuel Sports Network include Jamie Rivers returning to his role as a Blues LIVE analyst, his role from 2009-23 before sliding over to the game analyst chair the last two years. Rivers is joined on the Blues LIVE analyst team by a pair of Hockey Hall of Fame members, Bernie Federko - returning for his 25th season on the Blues broadcast team - and Chris Pronger, who will now have a greater role with Blues LIVE and FanDuel Sports Network among his other media commitments. Andy Strickland expands his role as rinkside reporter to include Blues home and road games and also hosting Blues LIVE for road games. Scott Warmann continues his Blues LIVE hosting duties for home games. Alexa Datt has concluded her four-year stint hosting Blues LIVE.

Kelly served in the Blues’ television booth early in his NHL career before taking the lead television play-by-play roles for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1992-1995) and Colorado Avalanche (1995-2004). Kelly returned to St. Louis beginning with the 2005-06 season to handle Blues play-by-play on Fox Sports Midwest, the team’s television rightsholder at the time. Kelly had been a mainstay on Blues local market telecasts, airing over a variety of regional network brands and over-the-air stations, throughout the past 20 seasons.

“John Kelly’s legacy as the television voice of the Blues will forever be treasured and respected,” Zimmerman said. “John holds a place of high honor with the St. Louis Blues, and we plan to pay tribute to John and his amazing career calling our games in the season ahead. John Kelly will always be part of our family.”

“We want to sincerely thank John for his exceptional work in the booth throughout his career,” Williamson added. “He’s been a true pro and solid ambassador for the Blues organization, and we deeply appreciate the impact he’s made over the years.”

The Blues and FanDuel Sports Network are entering the second year of a multi-year agreement. Together, in coordination with 101 ESPN, they are envisioning a new model that will provide exciting telecasts that connect with a variety of audiences across television, streaming and radio.

“The landscape for local broadcasting rights is in constant change throughout the industry, and that is certainly true here in St. Louis as well,” Zimmerman said. “We’re extremely encouraged as to what is possible on FanDuel Sports Network. They’re a team of visionaries and the very best at what they do, and that’s good news for Blues fans."

Among the planned moves to enhance the Blues LIVE pre, post and intermission shows, the desk location for home games at Enterprise Center will move to a fan-friendly location within the venue to enable greater fan interaction and engagement. Details will be announced at a later date closer to the start of the season, along with local and national broadcast schedules and the potential for an over-the-air simulcast partnership to expand the reach of the FanDuel Sports Network broadcasts.

About Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale

The longest-tenured play-by-play voice in team history, Chris Kerber has been calling Blues games for 25 years while Joey Vitale has been an analyst alongside Kerber for the past seven seasons. A veteran of six seasons as an NHL player, Vitale has appeared as an analyst on the Blues LIVE pregame and postgame shows for FanDuel Sports Network over the last three years. Kerber and Vitale are both natives of St. Louis and shared the radio call of the only Stanley Cup title in the history of the Blues franchise to conclude their first season working together in the booth in 2018-19.

About the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have been a part of the NHL since 1967 and during more than 50 years of operation, the organization has established itself as one of the premier professional sports franchises in the country. With a Stanley Cup, ten division titles, a Presidents’ Trophy and more than 20 former team members enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Blues have etched one of the most storied histories in the NHL. Through their history, the Blues have hosted more than 35 million fans and invested millions in the St. Louis community via Blues for Kids, the team’s charitable foundation.

About FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest – a Main Street Sports Group-owned regional sports network – is the local TV and streaming home for the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. FanDuel Sports Network Midwest presents more live, local sports programming than any other networks in the region, serving fans in Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa. For more information and content, visit fanduelsportsnetwork.com.

About 101 ESPN and Hubbard Radio

101 ESPN is its seventh year as the flagship radio station of the St. Louis Blues. At Hubbard Radio, the best people in local media build dominant brands that connect consumers and advertisers to build better businesses and communities. We succeed by always doing the right thing with focus, urgency, and passion. For more information, visit hubbardradio.com.