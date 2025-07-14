Blues release 2025 preseason schedule

The St. Louis Blues will play six preseason games before the 2025-26 regular season begins in October.

The exhibition schedule opens with back-to-back road games on Sept. 20 against the Dallas Stars and Sept. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blues will then return home to Enterprise Center for three straight home games - Sept. 27 vs. Chicago, Sept. 30 vs. Dallas, Oct. 2. vs. Ottawa - before completing the preseason schedule on the road on Oct. 4 at Chicago.

The complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be available at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App on Wednesday at approximately noon.

