Blues release 2025 preseason schedule

buchnevich_binnington_preseason
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will play six preseason games before the 2025-26 regular season begins in October.

The exhibition schedule opens with back-to-back road games on Sept. 20 against the Dallas Stars and Sept. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blues will then return home to Enterprise Center for three straight home games - Sept. 27 vs. Chicago, Sept. 30 vs. Dallas, Oct. 2. vs. Ottawa - before completing the preseason schedule on the road on Oct. 4 at Chicago.

The complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be available at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App on Wednesday at approximately noon.

The best way to secure tickets for every home game this season is with full season tickets, which are available now. Half season and mini plan deposits are also available now. To place a deposit, call 314-622-2583 or visit stlouisblues.com.

Single-game tickets will be go on sale at a later date.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sept. 20 at Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m.

All times listed as Central, subject to change.

