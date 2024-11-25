Projected Lineup: Nov. 25 at Rangers

monty_projected
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Jim Montgomery officially begins his tenure as the head coach of the St. Louis Blues, and we now know the lineup the team will be icing in their first game under his leadership.

The Blues skated at Madison Square Garden on Monday morning following Montgomery's opening media statements as the team prepares to face off against the New York Rangers (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN). While the new coach's lineup changes weren't drastic, he did make some tweaks to the offense.

"To me this is an offensive-slanted team, and it just shows you how hard it is to score," Montgomery said. "We've got to get the details and being in the right areas - the hard areas - at the right times to be able to score more. But we have the ability to score goals."

Forward Zack Bolduc will return to the lineup on the third line, centered by Oskar Sundqvist. This allows Radek Faksa to be reunited with Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker on the fourth line. Additionally, right wings Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours look to have swapped spots on the top two lines.

While Montgomery did not speak specifically on today's game lineup, he did share his coaching philosophy as he takes the reins.

"As a coach, you coach for today, but I'm also coaching for tomorrow," Montgomery said. "So there's going to be a balance of what do we need to do to be competitive right now without losing sight of the development of the team. And the team is always going to be first; the Blue Note is always going to be first. And that's our team identity. And not letting the standard that we set slip from our structure point. And then there's some players that need to play. Learning how to win in this League is part of that development."

The defensive pairings appear to remain the same as last game, while Joel Hofer took practice in the starter's net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk
P.O Joseph - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Rangers

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Rangers

Montgomery hired as Blues coach, replaces Bannister

Montgomery brings ‘full package’ as Blues coach, GM says

Blues relieve Drew Bannister of coaching duties; hire Jim Montgomery as Head Coach

Nelson has 3 points, Palmieri scores twice to lift Islanders past Blues

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12