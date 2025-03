The St. Louis Blues are playing the Nashville Predators for the third time in 10 days on Thursday night.

It's the final meeting of the season between the clubs. The Blues have won all three meetings against the Predators this season and are seeking an eighth straight victory overall.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is not making any changes to his forwards or defense pairings, although Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN.