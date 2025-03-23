Projected Lineup: March 23 vs. Predators

Dalibor Dvorsky will make his NHL debut on Sunday afternoon when the St. Louis Blues look to extend their season-long winning streak to six games against the Nashville Predators (5 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Dvorsky (19 years, 281 days) will be the youngest player to debut for the Blues since Jake Neighbours debuted at 19 years, 201 days on Oct. 16, 2021 at Colorado.

Dvorsky was recalled from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old forward is playing in his first professional season in North America and has posted 20 goals and 23 assists (43 points) in 57 games. He currently ranks third among AHL rookies in goals and fifth in points.

Dvorsky was a first-round pick of the Blues (No. 10 overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“Do what got you here. Play to your strengths,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of what he wants to see from Dvorsky in his NHL debut. “It’s a great day for him.”

“He has 20 goals,” Montgomery added. “The American Hockey League is the toughest league to score in, just because the schedule is not favorable. You don’t get the same rest… but it’s important to learn how to grind and play when you’re tired. Besides that, he’s improved in the areas you need to work on when you’re a talented offensive player… We’re excited to watch him play tonight, as I’m sure all of our fanbase is.”

Dvorsky will slot into the third line in place of Oskar Sundqvist, who Montgomery said is out for “maintenance.” Pavel Buchnevich (illness) is still not available.

Montgomery did not announce any additional lineup changes, although Jordan Binnington is expected to start in goal.