Preview: Blues vs. Predators

When: Sunday, March 23 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (36-28-7) reeled off their fifth win in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Enterprise Center.

It was an impressive night for the team's fourth line, which contributed goals from Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker. Each had two points on the night (one goal, one assist), while Radek Faksa had an assist and +2 rating.

"They lead us with our habits," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "We've been preaching habits for a long time now, and we're seeing that. We weren't very clean the first two periods, but that line was... It's nice to see them get rewarded and they made some really high-end plays."

The Blues are now 11-2-2 since the 4 Nations break and have climbed into the second Wild Card spot with 79 points. However there's no relaxing - Calgary (77 points), Vancouver (76 points) and Utah (75 points) are all within striking distance and have games in hand.

St. Louis hosts Nashville on Sunday and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday to close out the four-game homestand.

PREDATORS The Nashville Predators (26-35-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Toronto opened up a two-goal lead in the first period, but the Predators scored five unanswered goals to complete the comeback win. Forwards Filip Forsberg (two goals, one assist) and Luke Evangelista (one goal, two assists) led the way with three-point nights.

Juuse Saros got the nod in net on Saturday for Nashville, meaning the Blues could see backup Justus Annunen in Sunday's matchup.

The Blues and Predators are in the midst of meeting three times in the span of 10 days; the two clubs faced off just five days ago in Nashille and will clash there again this upcoming Thursday. St. Louis has claimed the first two games in the season series, winning 7-4 on Dec. 27 and 4-1 on March 18.

The Predators rank seventh in the Central Division with 60 points on the season.