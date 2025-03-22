Projected Lineup: March 22 vs. Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues are seeking a season-best fifth consecutive win on Saturday afternoon when they host the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Thanks to their strong play since the 4 Nations Face-off break, the Blues have climbed into a playoff spot for the first time since early November and are looking to keep it as the season enters its final stretch.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Alexandre Texier will return to the lineup, making his first appearance since Feb. 4. Pavel Buchnevich (sickness) appears to be out.

Joel Hofer will start in goal.