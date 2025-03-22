Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

When: Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (35-28-7) reclaimed a playoff spot in thrilling fashion on Thursday as they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The extra point leapfrogged them over the Canucks into the final Wild Card position.

"Well that was a playoff game," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the win. "And boy, what momentum swings in it. I really liked our resilience."

It's the Blues' fourth win in a row and one of their most important as they find themselves in a tight postseason race. Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway scored in regulation, with Philip Broberg notching the winner 3:42 into OT. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves and earned his 96th home win, the most by a goaltender in franchise history.

It's the first time since November that the Blues have occupied a playoff spot, but that's not what their coach is focused on.

"Not even thinking about that," Montgomery said. "I'm thinking about rest, recovery, get ready for Saturday afternoon."

BLACKHAWKS The Chicago Blackhawks (20-40-9) enter Saturday's matinee on a six-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night. They have been outscored 25-9 in that stretch.

Forward Connor Bedard scored the team's lone goal against LA. Spencer Knight made 30 saves in net in the loss.

It's been a difficult season for the Blackhawks, who currently sit second-to-last in the League with 49 points. The team made a number of moves at the Trade Deadline focused on the future, including trading defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers for Knight and a first-round draft pick.

On March 9, Chicago recalled 19-year-old defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the second overall pick in last summer's NHL Draft. He has played in five games for the Blackhawks, collecting two assists and a -9 plus/minus rating.