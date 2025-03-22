Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

preview_CHI
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The St. Louis Blues (35-28-7) reclaimed a playoff spot in thrilling fashion on Thursday as they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime. The extra point leapfrogged them over the Canucks into the final Wild Card position.

"Well that was a playoff game," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery after the win. "And boy, what momentum swings in it. I really liked our resilience."

It's the Blues' fourth win in a row and one of their most important as they find themselves in a tight postseason race. Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway scored in regulation, with Philip Broberg notching the winner 3:42 into OT. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves and earned his 96th home win, the most by a goaltender in franchise history.

It's the first time since November that the Blues have occupied a playoff spot, but that's not what their coach is focused on.

"Not even thinking about that," Montgomery said. "I'm thinking about rest, recovery, get ready for Saturday afternoon."

BLACKHAWKS The Chicago Blackhawks (20-40-9) enter Saturday's matinee on a six-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night. They have been outscored 25-9 in that stretch.

Forward Connor Bedard scored the team's lone goal against LA. Spencer Knight made 30 saves in net in the loss.

It's been a difficult season for the Blackhawks, who currently sit second-to-last in the League with 49 points. The team made a number of moves at the Trade Deadline focused on the future, including trading defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers for Knight and a first-round draft pick.

On March 9, Chicago recalled 19-year-old defenseman Artyom Levshunov, the second overall pick in last summer's NHL Draft. He has played in five games for the Blackhawks, collecting two assists and a -9 plus/minus rating.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Defenseman Philip Broberg played overtime hero in Thursday night's victory over the Canucks, his second game-winning-goal of the year. The game marked his second-highest ice time of the season at 24:57. Broberg has set career-highs across the board in his first foray with St. Louis, notching seven goals, 15 assists, 22 points and +13 plus/minus rating in 57 games.

BLACKHAWKS Connor Bedard has scored in his last two games entering Saturday's matchup in St. Louis. The second-year forward leads his team in both goals (19) and points (54) this season and is close to surpassing the marks set his rookie year, when he won the Calder Trophy. Bedard was the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues are 2-0-0 against Chicago this season. The teams last met in the NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field - a 6-2 Blues win on Dec. 31, 2024.
  • The Blues are 6-1-2 in the first game of back-to-back sets this season. The Blues will host Nashville on Sunday.
  • Ryan Suter is expected to dress in his 1,515th career game, which moves him ahead of Steve Yzerman (1,514) for sole possession of 21st all-time.
  • Jake Neighbours will play in his 200th career game.
  • With on more assist, Robert Thomas will reach 40 assists to become the sixth Blues player in history to record 40 or more assists in four straight seasons.
  • The Blues' current four-game win streak is tied for their longest of the season.

