Projected Lineup: March 2 at Dallas

The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to climb into a Wild Card spot on Sunday night for the first time since Nov. 6 - just 13 games into the season.

To climb back in, the Blues will need the Carolina Hurricanes to beat the Calgary Flames on Sunday afternoon, and then need to win themselves against the Dallas Stars (5 p.m. CT, TNT, TruTV, Max, 101 ESPN).

There's certainly a decent chance - the Blues have won four straight games and have collected 11 of the 12 points available in their last six games.

With so much success as of late, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery won't be making any lineup changes to his forwards or defense pairs.

The only anticipated lineup change will be Joel Hofer in goal with the Blues playing back-to-backs.