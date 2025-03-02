Projected Lineup: March 2 at Dallas

faksa_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to climb into a Wild Card spot on Sunday night for the first time since Nov. 6 - just 13 games into the season.

To climb back in, the Blues will need the Carolina Hurricanes to beat the Calgary Flames on Sunday afternoon, and then need to win themselves against the Dallas Stars (5 p.m. CT, TNT, TruTV, Max, 101 ESPN).

There's certainly a decent chance - the Blues have won four straight games and have collected 11 of the 12 points available in their last six games.

With so much success as of late, Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery won't be making any lineup changes to his forwards or defense pairs.

The only anticipated lineup change will be Joel Hofer in goal with the Blues playing back-to-backs.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Stars

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Stars

Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

Blues sign Tucker to two-year extension

2025 Blue Note Cup set for March 1-2

Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

Kaiton returns to radio booth to call Blues-Capitals

Schenn plays in 1,000th NHL game

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Blues score 3 unanswered to rally past Avalanche

Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Binnington, Parayko win 4 Nations Face-Off title

Bolduc recalled from Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network now available on Prime Video

Canada, U.S. to face off for 4 Nations title

Watch 6 historic Blues games free over-the-air only on Matrix Midwest

Blues acquire Andonovski in trade with Penguins

Zimmerman to receive Lou Lamoriello Award