Preview: Blues at Golden Knights

Desert Test to Close the Trip:

The Blues wrap up their three-game road swing Saturday with a tough test in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. Vegas enters the matchup riding a two-game win streak, highlighted by an impressive comeback victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 7 after erasing a two-goal deficit. Sitting atop the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Golden Knights present a measuring-stick challenge as the season reaches its midpoint.

St. Louis arrives in Vegas looking to bounce back after dropping its last two games. With the road trip coming to a close, the Blues will aim to finish strong before heading back to Enterprise Center, where they return for two home games following Saturday's contest.