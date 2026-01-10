Preview: Blues at Golden Knights

Preview_Buchnevich
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Desert Test to Close the Trip:

The Blues wrap up their three-game road swing Saturday with a tough test in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. Vegas enters the matchup riding a two-game win streak, highlighted by an impressive comeback victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 7 after erasing a two-goal deficit. Sitting atop the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, the Golden Knights present a measuring-stick challenge as the season reaches its midpoint.

St. Louis arrives in Vegas looking to bounce back after dropping its last two games. With the road trip coming to a close, the Blues will aim to finish strong before heading back to Enterprise Center, where they return for two home games following Saturday's contest.

🕒 When: Saturday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

VGK@STL: Schenn scores game-winning goal

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Golden Knights will meet for their third and final matchup of the season on Saturday.
  • The Blues are 1-1-0 against Vegas this season, winning the most recent matchup, 4-3, last Friday in St. Louis.
  • The Blues are 4-1-1 in their last six games in Vegas.
  • Since the Golden Knights entered the NHL in 2017-18, the Blues have earned points in 12 of their 15 visits to T-Mobile Arena (6-3-6).
  • Since the start of last season, Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with five assists and seven points in five games against Vegas.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 15 vs. VGK | VGK 4, STL 1

Jan. 2 vs. VGK | STL 4, VGK 3

Jan. 10 at VGK, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Pavel Buchnevich has recorded seven points in his last nine games (3g, 4a) and found the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season Friday against the Mammoth. Buchnevich ranks second on the team in total points and leads the Blues in assists this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: MARK STONE

Vegas captain Mark Stone is red hot, riding a five-game goal streak with seven points (5g, 2a) in that span. He leads by example with 37 points (14g, 23a) this season, ranking third on the team and continuing to be a key offensive threat.

STL@UTA: Buchnevich buries the puck in the net

BLUES BUZZ

  • Philip Broberg is on pace for 22 assists this season, which would pass his career-high of 21 that he set last season.
  • Nathan Walker has recorded two points in his last two games (1g, 1a) since returning from an upper-body injury.
  • The Blues are 5-2-3 against Pacific Division teams this season.

UP NEXT

  • Jan. 13 - Blues vs. Hurricanes | Tickets
  • Jan. 16 - Blues vs. Lightning | Tickets
  • Jan. 18 - Blues at Oilers

