Projected Lineup: March 13 vs. Edmonton

Projected Lineup_EDM
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

As the St. Louis Blues prepare for their second game in as many days, head coach Jim Montgomery is making three changes to the lineup against the Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+, 101 ESPN).

Up front, forwards Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist will suit up for the home team. Sitting out are Dalibor Dvorsky and Nathan Walker. 

Montgomery cited the number of games Dvorsky has played in the decision to rest the young forward. 

"He hasn't had that time to reset," Montgomery said. "And we've been managing everyone that played in the Olympics that way, trying to give days off when we can."

On defense, Justin Holl will go in for Tyler Tucker. 

Full lines and defense pairs will be updated at warmups once available.

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