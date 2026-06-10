Blues have 12 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

A trade could change things quickly, of course - but as of right now, the St. Louis Blues will make 12 selections at the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held June 26-27 in Buffalo, NY.

Twelve picks represents the most the Blues have had in one year since 2003, when the club also made 12 selections.

For the second time in four years, the Blues will have three picks in the first round, acquiring extra selections in the deadline-day trades that sent Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings and Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders back in March.

The draft will feature the same re-vamped set up as last season, which means Doug Armstrong, Alexander Steen and other team personnel will be working the Draft from Enterprise Center, while the League's top prospects will be at KeyBank Center in Buffalo waiting to hear their name called.

Round 1 will be held on June 26 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN+, while Rounds 2-7 will be held on June 27 at 10 am. CT on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Blues Full and Half Season Ticket Holders will be invited to attend a special event during the first round of the Draft at Enterprise Center, which will include appearances from special guests and more. Fans who wish to become ticket plan holders can discuss the variety of available plans at the event with Blues ticket representatives. Click here to RSVP.

Fans van visit stlouisblues.com/draft for additional content and live coverage of the 2026 NHL Draft.