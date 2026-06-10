Blues have 12 picks at 2026 NHL Draft

draft26_board
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

A trade could change things quickly, of course - but as of right now, the St. Louis Blues will make 12 selections at the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held June 26-27 in Buffalo, NY.

Twelve picks represents the most the Blues have had in one year since 2003, when the club also made 12 selections.

For the second time in four years, the Blues will have three picks in the first round, acquiring extra selections in the deadline-day trades that sent Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings and Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders back in March.

The draft will feature the same re-vamped set up as last season, which means Doug Armstrong, Alexander Steen and other team personnel will be working the Draft from Enterprise Center, while the League's top prospects will be at KeyBank Center in Buffalo waiting to hear their name called.

Round 1 will be held on June 26 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN+, while Rounds 2-7 will be held on June 27 at 10 am. CT on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Blues Full and Half Season Ticket Holders will be invited to attend a special event during the first round of the Draft at Enterprise Center, which will include appearances from special guests and more. Fans who wish to become ticket plan holders can discuss the variety of available plans at the event with Blues ticket representatives. Click here to RSVP.

Fans van visit stlouisblues.com/draft for additional content and live coverage of the 2026 NHL Draft.

2026 Draft Picks

Round 1 - No. 11
Round 1 - No. 15 (from DET)
Round 1 - No. 29 (from COL)
Round 3 - No. 73 (from SJS)
Round 3 - No. 75
Round 3 - No. 76 (from NJD)
Round 4 - No. 107
Round 4 - No. 124 (from DAL)
Round 5 - No. 139
Round 5 - No. 150 (from PIT)
Round 6 - No. 171
Round 7 - No. 203

Notes

The 15th overall pick from Detroit was acquired by the Blues in the March 6, 2026 trade that sent Justin Faulk to the Red Wings. The Blues also acquired defenseman Justin Holl, prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov and San Jose’s third-round pick (No. 73) in the deal.

Colorado’s first-round pick (No. 29) was acquired by the Blues in the deal that sent Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders. The Blues also received Jonathan Drouin, Marcus Gidlof and New Jersey’s third-round pick (No. 76) in the deal. 

The Blues acquired Dallas’ fourth-round pick, along with Thomas Bordeleau, in a Feb. 4, 2026 trade that sent Nick Bjugstad to the New Jersey Devils.

On Aug. 13, 2024, the Blues and Penguins swapped picks — the Blues received a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 150), while Pittsburgh received St. Louis’ 2026 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

News Feed

Ott signs two-year extension as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach

Blues sign Romanov to two-year extension

Dean, Peterson sign one-year extensions

Blues for Kids receives 21K donation from Morgan & Morgan

Koivu joins Blues as European Development Consultant

Cranley signs one-year extension

Zimmerman to co-chair United Way of Greater St. Louis community campaign

Suter wins silver medal at World Championship

Snuggerud finishes 5th in Calder Trophy voting

5 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

101 ESPN to broadcast Springfield Thunderbirds playoff games

Summer Sale set for May 30 at Enterprise Center

Springfield pulls off biggest upset in Calder Cup history

Carbonneau, Jiricek join Springfield for postseason

Blues to pick 11th and 15th at NHL Draft

Mondou named to Team Canada staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Holloway signs 5-year contract extension

Holloway wants to stay with Blues long-term