Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

Meet me in St. Louis:

One of the hottest teams in the NHL right now? The St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are 6-1-1 since the break and kept that momentum going with a 3-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The trio of Dylan Holloway, Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud continued to shine and have combined for 14 goals and 32 points since returning to action.

St. Louis will get right back to work on Friday as they host the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. The Oilers are also on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost to the Dallas Stars 7-2 on Thursday. Edmonton is 4-4-0 since the break as they fight for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division. They currently sit in third, trailing Anaheim and Vegas.