Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

Preview_EDM
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Meet me in St. Louis:

One of the hottest teams in the NHL right now? The St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are 6-1-1 since the break and kept that momentum going with a 3-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The trio of Dylan Holloway, Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud continued to shine and have combined for 14 goals and 32 points since returning to action. 

St. Louis will get right back to work on Friday as they host the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. The Oilers are also on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost to the Dallas Stars 7-2 on Thursday. Edmonton is 4-4-0 since the break as they fight for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division. They currently sit in third, trailing Anaheim and Vegas.

🕒 When: Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

EDM@STL: Thomas scores goal against Calvin Pickard

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Oilers will meet for their third and final matchup of the season. The Blues are 1-1-0 against Edmonton this season, with both teams winning at home.
  •  The Blues have earned points in four straight home games against the Oilers (3-0-1) and are 7-2-2 in their last 11 games against Edmonton at Enterprise Center.
  • Since the start of last season, Robert Thomas leads the Blues with five assists and six points against the Oilers, while Jordan Kyrou leads the team with two goals.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 3 vs. EDM | STL 3, EDM 2 

Jan. 18 at EDM | EDM 5, STL 0

March 13 vs. EDM, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Forward Jimmy Snuggerud potted two goals in Carolina on Thursday, including the game-winner. The rookie has now recorded a goal and multiple points in four consecutive games, totaling nine points (5g, 4a) in that span. With a goal tonight, Snuggerud would match the longest goal streak by a Blues rookie.

OILERS:  LEON DRAISAITL

The Oilers boast a formidable offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl carries a seven-game point streak into Friday's matchup, having accrued 15 points (5g, 10a) in that span. He ranks fourth in the NHL with 95 points (34g, 61a) in 63 games this season.

STL@CAR: Snuggerud doubles up to give the Blues the lead

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues are 6-3-2 in their second game of back-to-back sets this season, which shares the seventh-most wins in the NHL in that scenario.
  • Since Feb. 25, the Blues' six wins and 13 points share fourth in the NHL.
  • Robert Thomas has points in eight consecutive games, including five multi-point games in his last seven appearances. 

UP NEXT

  • March 15 - Blues at Jets
  • March 18 - Blues at Flames
  • March 21 - Blues at Canucks

News Feed

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