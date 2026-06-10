Ott signs two-year extension as Springfield Thunderbirds head coach

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the team has signed Steve Ott to a two-year contract extension as head coach of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Ott, 43, took over as Springfield’s head coach on Jan. 19, 2026. In the club’s final 34 regular-season games, he led the team to an 18-14-2 record, clinching a berth as the sixth seed in the Atlantic Division for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ott then guided the Thunderbirds to the Division Finals following a first-round series win over the third-seeded Charlotte Checkers and a historic victory over the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy-winning Providence Bruins (the regular-season champions) in the Division Semifinals. Springfield’s win over Providence marked the single-biggest upset in AHL history as the two teams were separated by 38 points in the regular season.