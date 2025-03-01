Projected Lineup: March 1 vs. Los Angeles

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That appears to be the strategy Head Coach Jim Montgomery is rolling with as his team returns home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The St. Louis Blues are 3-0-1 coming out of the break, including an impressive 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. With all lines and defensive pairs clicking, Montgomery looks to be sticking with the same lineup of skaters for Saturday's tilt.

The Blues and Kings are facing off for the first time this season, but will get familiar with each other quickly. The two teams meet three times over the span of the next week, once in St. Louis and twice in Los Angeles. Montgomery sees this as an opportunity for his team to keep building their habits.

"The good part is that you get to focus, as a player, on who you're going against, because usually the matchups end up very similar and you get a little bit of a playoff mentality," Montgomery said. "You've got to win your battle to help your team win the game... Every little detail becomes more emphasized and a lot more important. And that's where, as a team, we still need to grow."

Jordan Binnington will get the start in net for the Blues.