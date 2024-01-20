Projected Lineup: Jan. 20 vs. Washington

kyrou_action
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make changes multiple lineup changes ahead of Saturday night’s rematch against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Bannister will mix up all four forward lines – Jordan Kyrou is anticipated to re-join the first line alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, while Jake Neighbours will move back to the second line with Kevin Hayes and Brayden Schenn. After playing his first game with the Blues on Thursday, AHL leading scorer Adam Gaudette will remain on the third line with Brandon Saad and Springfield teammate Nathan Walker.

In addition, defenseman Marco Scandella is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since the Jan. 11 win against the New York Rangers. Scandella will replace Scott Perunovich on the third pairing.

“We haven’t won since (Scandella) has been out, quite honestly. It think it’s important to get him back in the lineup,” Bannister said. “Our backend hasn’t been as good as it was when he was in it, so we have to make changes.”

The projected lineup below is based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center. If changes are visible during pregame warm-ups, they will be updated here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn – Kevin Hayes – Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad – Nathan Walker – Adam Gaudette
Alexey Toropchenko – Nikita Alexandrov – Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko
Torey Krug – Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

