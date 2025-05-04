Projected Lineup: Game 7 at Winnipeg

One win to move on.

It's literally that simple.

The St. Louis Blues have an opportunity to upset the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets on Sunday evening in Game 7 at Canada Life Centre (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, TBS, MAX, 101 ESPN).

The Blues will be playing their first Game 7 since the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 (a 4-1 win at TD Garden). They have won each of their last four Game 7s.

"We have faced a lot of adversity," Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said about his team dealing with the pressure. "The plane malfunction, well we've been there, we're just gonna roll with it. We had to win the last game of the season, we've got to win tonight to move on. There are so many simliarites that we've been through these things together that gives us confidence."

Montgomery did not commit to any lineup changes for Game 7. He was also asked whether Mathieu Joseph or Alexandre Texier would play, but wouldn't commit to an answer there, either.

The projected lineup below is based on Saturday's team practice at Centene Community Ice Center and is subject to change. If any updates are available during pregame warm-ups, they will be provided here at that time.