Preview: Game 7 at Winnipeg

preview_Game7
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Sunday, May 4 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, TBS, MAX
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

Best-of-7 series tied, 3-3

OVERVIEW

It all comes down to Game 7.

After six hard-fought games to open their first-round playoff series, the St. Louis Blues (3-3) and Winnipeg Jets (3-3) will play one more to decide their fates. The winner advances to Round 2, the loser goes home.

This will be the first time these two clubs have met in a Game 7. It will be a learning experience for many of the young Blues, who will look to their veteran teammates to lead the way on and off the ice.

"Every time you go through it, the more grateful you are for the opportunity," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery, who will coach his fourth Game 7 on Sunday. "The first time you're going through it, you're just really excited. I think the experience gives you the knowledge of what to expect, when to expect it, how to handle the peaks and the valleys that are going to naturally happen. Not only within the game but between the days leading up to the game."

The Blues hold a 10-8 record in Game 7s in franchise history, including 5-6 on the road. However the team has won their last four instances, including two away from home. Overall, St. Louis has 11 skaters who have appeared in at least one Game 7, posting a combined record of 20-16.

Two current Blues have never lost a Game 7 in their NHL careers - defenseman Colton Parayko (4-0) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (2-0). Both were important parts of the 2019 Stanley Cup roster and in helping Team Canada capture gold at this year's 4 Nations Face-Off.

The team will lean heavily on these two veterans, particularly Binnington in net. In two career Game 7s, Binnington has an 0.82 goals-against average and .968 save percentage. In the 4 Nations championship game, he stopped 31 shots in his team's 3-2 overtime win.

"The two [things] that come to mind right away is how calm he is and proven winner," Montgomery said about the goaltender. "He's done it. He's been there. He knows how to not only get himself in the right zone but also how to give confidence to his team in front of him."

While the Blues are going in as underdogs, they're relishing the challenge. And there is some recent history that is on their side.

St. Louis could become the fifth straight team to win a Game 7 against the Presidents' Trophy winners, with opposing teams holding a 7-3 record in Games 7s against the League's top team over the past 20 years.

"It's about seizing an opportunity for us," Montgomery said. "You're in Game 7 of playoffs. It's what we've all dreamed of that are in that organization, in that locker room together. These are the moments... It's an opportunity that we've earned, and now we've got to go seize it."

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3
Game 2: Jets 2, Blues 1
Game 3: Blues 7, Jets 2
Game 4: Blues 5, Jets 1
Game 5: Jets 5, Blues 3
Game 6: Blues 5, Jets 2
Game 7: Sunday, May 4 at 6 p.m. CT

NOTEWORTHY STAT

Defenseman Cam Fowler scored his second goal of the postseason in Game 6, extending his point streak to six games (two goals, eight assists). It is the longest point streak in the NHL this postseason. Fowler is the only defenseman in franchise history to reach 10 points in a single playoff series.

THEY SAID IT

"We know the situation we're walking into; the team that we're playing against, obviously the season they had and they play really well on home ice. We have to get off to a good start, stick to the things that we've done well in this series...Game 7, it's a great opportunity for both teams so we're looking forward to the challenge." - St. Louis Blues defenseman Cam Fowler

BLUES BASHES

Watch road playoffs games with fellow fans at Blues Bashes, presented by Bud Light! Game 7 Blues Bash locations are Ballpark Village and Hotshots Fenton. The party starts one hour prior to the scheduled puck drop of all road games in the playoffs.

Related Content

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

News Feed

Blues get 4 goals in 2nd period, force Game 7 against Jets in Western Conference 1st Round

Cranley signs one-year, two-way extension

Connor, Jets push Blues to brink with Game 5 win in Western 1st Round

Tucker labeled day-to-day with injury

Blues recall 3 players from Springfield

Blues cruise past Jets in Game 4 of Western 1st Round, even series

Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

Fowler sets franchise playoff record

Jets hold off Blues in Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Series Preview: Blues vs. Jets

Watch road playoff games at Ballpark Village, Hotshots

Round 1 Schedule: Blues vs. Jets

Dvorsky assigned to Springfield

Jobu's arrival helps Blues push into playoffs

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Blues, Jets will meet in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blues clinch spot in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs